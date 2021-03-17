West Virginia confirmed its first COVID-19 case a year ago today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- This day, a year ago, West Virginia confirmed its first coronavirus case. It first hit the Eastern Panhandle before spreading to other parts of the state.

Howard Gamble with the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department believes we’re halfway through until we go back to some level of normalcy. So far in the fight, officials say West Virginia has handled it well.

The Mountain State was actually one of the last states to get its first confirmed case, and a few days after that, it spread to the Ohio Valley. Medical officials believe a lot of that might have to do with how cautious West Virginians have been, or how much testing there was at the time.

Meanwhile, we still have a ways to go until the virus is behind us, and Ohio County medical officials, like Howard Gamble, has confidence we’ll control the virus one day.

We’re ahead of this a little bit, and our only message is to keep it up. Keep getting vaccinated, keep social distancing and wear the mask. That’s the only way we’re gonna keep this virus manageable, to get this manageable, so we can operate more freely as a society, we got to get the vaccine down and we got to follow some simple guidelines. Howard Gamble, Administration of Wheeling Ohio County Health Department

Gamble believes there’s some light at the end of the tunnel. But education, promotion and protection of the general public is what, he says, we have to do in the meantime.

He adds we should be aware of other diseases too, like rabies, E. Coli, and measles.

