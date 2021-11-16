West Virginia Congressman endorsed by Trump

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed West Virginia Republican Congressman Alex Mooney in his 2022 congressional race.

Congressman Alex Mooney is up against Congressman David McKinley in the 2022 Republican Primary for the newly created 2nd District.

Former President Trump released the following statement:

“Representative Alex Mooney has done an outstanding job as Congressman in West Virginia. In fact, he recently opposed the horrendous Biden Administration’s “Non-Infrastructure” plan, and he opposed the January 6th Committee, also knows as the Unselect Committee of partisan hacks and degenerates. Alex has been strong on Crime, Borders, our great Military, and a champion of our Veterans. He will always protect our Second Amendment, and of particular importance is the fact that Alex fights for energy and beautiful clean coal–and he will never stop. Congressman Alex Mooney has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Donald Trump

“I am honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement,” Congressman Mooney said. “I am a proud America First conservative and will do whatever I can to carry on the President’s legacy of fighting for election integrity, defeating socialism, and supporting the Second Amendment in Congress. West Virginians are proud Trump Republicans, and I know the President’s endorsement ensures victory.”