West Virginia Congressman McKinley on student loan payments

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – With the pause on student loan payments extended once again, the conversation on debt relief is back in the spotlight.

Many Democrats in Congress have put assistance, or even outright forgiveness, toward the top of their agenda.

Congressman David McKinley argues that lawmakers could take a more targeted approach, instead of the nationwide moratorium on payments.

He suggests that the loan extension could be an incentive for those who will take jobs like teaching and medicine, in areas that desperately need them.

If they would do that, I would agree deferring their loans or forgiving their loans could be an appropriate way to get people to stay in West Virginia in areas that are underserved. So I think there’s some merit there. But just a blanket statement like this, I’m not sure I agree with that. Rep. David McKinley, (R)-West Virginia

The last extension through January 2022 was thought to be the last one by officials.

But they say the new variant has made them reconsider.

The president says the financial effects of the pandemic will last longer than the loss of jobs—especially for those paying off student loans.