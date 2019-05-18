West Virginia counselor sentenced for inflating daughter’s grades

A Greenbrier West High School counselor was sentenced to prison in federal court after she inflated her daughter’s grades and her daughter’s boyfriend’s grades.

Mellissa Krystynak, 49, of St. Lucie, Florida was sentenced to six months in prison ordered to pay $13,750 in restitution to the victim scholarship organizations, and she was fined an additional $5,000.

“A college admission scandal right here in West Virginia. Hiking a daughter’s grades and changing a daughter’s boyfriend’s grades are both new ones on me,” United States Attorney Mike Stuart said. “Although every parent with a teenager appreciates the fantasy, you just can’t do it even if you want to.”

Krystynak was a school counselor at Greenbrier West from 2011 until 2017. While she was employed there, two of her children attended the school. Krystynak used her position as a counselor to gain access to the school’s computerized grading system to inflate at least 34 of her oldest daughter’s grades. Her daughter then used the inflated grades to apply for and receive over ten different college scholarships with a potential benefit of over $20,000.

Krystynak also changed one of the grades of her younger daughter’s boyfriend from a course he withdrew from and received no grade to an “A.”