Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative.

“Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy Justice said. “I am getting a lot of positive feedback from schools’ staff about how our dogs are benefiting students by alleviating anxiety and improving attendance. We’re looking forward to future pup rallies, and I’d like to invite members of the local communities receiving these dogs to come and help celebrate!”

The seven new schools for Fall 2022 are:

Pineville Elementary School, Wyoming County, will receive a male Yellow Labrador named River.

Moorefield Elementary School, Hardy County, will receive a male Black Labrador named shadow.

Spring Mills High School, Berkeley County, will receive a male Yellow Labradir named Jet.

Wayne Elementary School, Wayne County, will receive a female Apricot Labradoodle named Emily.

Lenore Elementary School, Mingo County, will receive a male Black Labrador named Kylo.

Green Bank Elementary-Middle School, Pocahontas County, will receive a female Yellow Labrador named Kasha.

Greenbrier East High School, Greenbrier County, will receive a male Cream/White Labradoodle named Marshal.

The addition of the seven dogs to Friends With Paws will achieve the initial goal of the program; placing ten certified therapy dogs in schools across West Virginia by the end of this year.

In 2023, Friends With Paws also plans to place ten additional dogs in CIS schools in West Virginia.