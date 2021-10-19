West Virginia couple arrested after children, animals found without running water and illegal drugs

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — A couple is facing child neglect charges after deputies reportedly found children and animals living without running water and illegal drugs.

Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were called by West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Child Protective Services Monday, October 18, 2021. Deputies were asked to assist with a call at a home in Oak Hill.

Deputies said when they arrived, the floors were covered in animal feces and urine. Children were also reportedly walking around barefoot. Deputies said in addition to the deplorable conditions of the home, there was no running water, illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia found inside. CPS took custody of the children and Fayette County Animal Control took possession of the numerous animals.

Christal Foster, 32, and Anthony Geiger, 35, were each charged with 3 counts of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury, Simple Possession of Narcotics, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.