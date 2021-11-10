West Virginia couple charged after deputies find woman ‘high on narcotics while breastfeeding’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A couple has been charged after deputies found a woman “high on narcotics while breastfeeding” in Morgantown.

On Nov. 7, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence in View Crest Village in reference to a call of a physical domestic dispute taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Ashley Rich

When deputies arrived, they made contact with John Rich, 40; and Ashley Rich, 37, of Morgantown, as well as the three children ages 1 to 15 who lived in the residence, deputies said.

Deputies noted that “Ashley had marks on her face and neck from the physical dispute where John struck herm,” and she was “also high on narcotics while breastfeeding [the 1-year-old] who had a clearly dirty diaper full of feces,” according to the complaint.

While at the home, deputies noted that it “was uninhabitable with trash and filth,” and that “the kitchen was full of dirty dishes and spoiled food left out,” and some “rooms were swarming with flies and gnats,” deputies said.

In the room where Ashley and John slept, there was “a crib in the closet … and drug paraphernalia visible lying out next to the bed,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also found burnt foil which “Ashley confirmed … was used to smoke heroin”; one of the children told deputies that “there was meth use as well,” deputies said.

During the dispute, John made “threats to slice his wrist in front of Ashley after physically battering her,” and when deputies asked Ashley where the third child was, she stated she “was not even sure,” according to the complaint.

Deputies later located the child in a bedroom “hiding under the covers,” deputies said.

John and Ashley have been charged with child neglect. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.