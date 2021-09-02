West Virginia couple charged after police find 3 kids at home having ‘several abrasions’ and ‘covered in animal feces’

WESTOVER, W.Va. — A couple has been charged after officers found three children living in their Westover home while having “several abrasions” and “covered in animal feces.”

Hannah Tucker

On Aug. 31, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Bryant Street in Westover in reverence to a domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke with “an emotional female” identified as Hannah Tucker, 23, of Westover, she told them that “there was nothing wrong,” but while speaking to her, officers “observed an unclothed toddler standing in the doorway,” officers said.

The child “had a large abrasion to the facial area,” and officers noticed the child had dry blood “near the mouth,” according to the complaint.

Andrew Plum

At that time, officers placed Tucker and her husband, Andrew Plum, 34, also of Westover, into handcuffs “due to their erratic behavior,” and while doing so, officers conducted a further examination of the toddler and noticed “several abrasions” on the child’s lower body, officers said.

Also, officers “observed two more unclothed children in the residence” and found that those children had “a numerous amount of wounds of their body” and those wounds appeared to “not have been treated for,” according to the complaint.

Officers said that “the 1-year-old child was also covered in animal feces.”

Later, a social worker arrived to perform a walkthrough of the residence, during which time officers assisted, according to the complaint.

During the walkthrough, officers observed “insects, moldy food and animal feces on the floors where the children had been sleeping and playing,” officers said.

The children were taken to the hospital after officers notified CPS, according to the complaint.

Tucker and Plum have been charged with three counts of child neglect. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,000 bond.