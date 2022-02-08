West Virginia Delegate receives KKK themed email

A West Virginia House Delegate, and only Africa America woman serving in the West Virginia legislature, received a KKK themed e-mail

Danielle Walker received the email from the Berkeley County chapter president of West Virginia for Life.

Walker released a statement on Twitter after the email was made public saying:

“Y’all, I can’t describe the emotions after receiving this email and seeing the FB post. The blatant HATE must stop! It’s time to invest! I need each of you! Share my donation page. These scare tactics will not keep me off the ballot! and a link to contribute to her campaign

On Monday, West Virginia For Life was at the Capitol for a pro-life rally.

West Virginia For Life describes itself as ‘seeking the protection of all human life, from conception until natural death.’

Colleague Shawn Fluharty took to Twitter and defended Waller saying ‘she should not have to work in fear.’

