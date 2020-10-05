West Virginia delegate resigns after slurs appear online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw says a Republican House delegate has resigned after homophobic messages attributed to him circulated online.

John Mandt Jr.’s resignation from the West Virginia House of Delegates is effective the end of Saturday, Hanshaw said in a statement.

Mandt, a Republican from Cabell County, was running for reelection in District 16.

Hanshaw said it is the “best course of action” for Mandt’s family and business.

Mandt did not respond to requests for comment by telephone and by email on Sunday, but he denied making such statements in a now-deleted Facebook post.

