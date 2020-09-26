West Virginia Dept. of Ed releases weekly school alert system map; two changes in Northern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Education released its weekly school alert system map based on COVID-19 statistics in each county.

Changes to the map for the Northern Panhandle are Marshall County moving from yellow to gold and Ohio County moving from gold to green.

No counties in the state are coded as red this week.

The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map:

The data contributing toward the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map is based on data from the DHHR’s County Alert Map as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020. This cut off time is used to give time to verify the accuracy and completeness of all data to be utilized in the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map.

To review the WVDE School Alert System: Saturday Education Map, visit https://wvde.us/reentrymetrics. For more information, please visit https://wvde.us/west-virginia-department-of-education-releases-sept-26-2020-education-map-update.

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov.

