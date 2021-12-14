West Virginia Deputies looking for missing teens connected with each other

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia says they are looking for another missing teen in connection to another teen that is currently missing.

Hailey Pritchard, 16 years old, was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

According to deputies, parents say she was last seen on December 10.

Hailey is/has:

5’6

150 lbs

blue eyes

sandy blonde hair

Deputies say she was last known to be with missing juvenile, Kaylee Steele.

Kaylee is/has

14 years old

5’6

160 pounds

brown eyes

dark brown or black hair

Anyone with information on her whereabouts since Friday at school is urged to call 304-357-0169, message Sheriff’s Office on social media, email them at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously message them through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.