West Virginia Derby is back after a year’s hiatus due to COVID

CHESTER, W. Va. (WTRF)

Preparations are in high gear at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort for the Derby, set for August 7.

It will be the 51st running of the Derby, which they say has become a grand tradition.

“So we will be in the spotlight here,” said Mark Patterson, Mountaineer assistant racing secretary. “And it’s a festive occasion. The ladies wear Kentucky Derby hats. We’ve got a signature derby drink which is tasty and has a little kick too. And we will have nationally prominent trainers, people you’ve seen on TV in triple crown races, horses you’ve watched in the Derby, the Preakness and the Belmont. That’s what people want to see.”

Post time is 2 p.m. on August 7.

They say they’ll be giving away almost a million-and-a-half dollars in purses.

They say anticipation is running high, since they couldn’t hold the Derby last year.