West Virginia discovers first case of Omicron variant in state

During the Thursday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia officials announced the Omicron variant has been detected in the state.

West Virginia got the verification from the Centers for Disease Control surveillance. There is currently only one single case.

West Virginia has not released which county the variant was found in because that data is not available at this time.

2.9 percent of all coronavirus cases in the United States are of the Omicron variant, said Dr. Clay Marsh.

Dr. Marsh also said the Omicron variant is three times more infectious then the Delta varient

This is a breaking news story, refresh for updates