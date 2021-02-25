Donate To Hometown Healthcare Heroes

West Virginia DMV announces online knowledge test for learner’s permit

 Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginians may now take their driver’s license knowledge test, also known as the learner’s permit, online at the DMV’s website, dmv.wv.gov, according to Commissioner Everett Frazier.

According to Commissioner Frazier, “We are so excited to offer our customers this new online service.  It’s simple to register, and can be done immediately from the comfort, safety, and convenience of home.”

Customers wanting to take advantage of this opportunity may visit the DMV website, or this direct link: https://apps.wv.gov/dmv/selfservice.

Customers will need access to a computer with a keyboard, mouse, and camera to take the test; phones will not work.

