(WTRF) — The West Virginia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has a few reminders for boaters this holiday.

Officials say you should make sure horns and lights are operational on your boat before going out on the water.

They would also like to remind people that boating under the influence is against the law.

More than 15 percent of recreational boating deaths are linked to intoxication.