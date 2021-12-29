West Virginia doe season is underway

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The Mountain State had a successful buck season this year, but there’s still more deer hunting left.

Doe season started yesterday, and Department of Natural Resources leaders say most deer population units are on target or slightly higher. They determine units by food availability and conditions throughout the year. The season doesn’t just benefit hunters…it helps the DNR, too.

It is in fact our most important management tool for regulating deer densities. Removing the female portion of the population is the way we control deer numbers. so it’s a very important season for us. Chief Paul Johanen, WV DNR

Several counties like Mason, Putnam, and Jackson participate. DNR will calculate this year’s numbers to get an idea for next season.