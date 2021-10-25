West Virginia ex-sheriff officer claims hostile work environment

A former West Virginia sheriff’s officer filed a lawsuit Friday afternoon accusing the Wood County sheriff of making derogatory and sexist comments about her and another officer, inappropriately touching a female officer and creating a hostile work environment.

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reports the suit came after the Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association voted no confidence in Sheriff Steve Stephens’ leadership.

The suit claims county commissioners took no action despite the vote.

They also declined to implement sexual harassment training, as recommended by an investigator. Calls to Stephens by the newspaper were not returned.

