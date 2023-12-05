OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the mercury dips and snow appears in the forecast, gardeners start to dream of next year’s plots.

And now the West Virginia Extension Service’s Garden Calendar is out.



This year’s theme is “Back To Our Roots.”



It’s about heritage varieties that have their roots in West Virginia.



One of the most popular is the Mortgage Lifter Tomato.

“It was developed, at least one of the popular varieties was developed, in Logan County, West Virginia, by a gentleman named Radiator Charlie. And he sold this tomato that he developed for a dollar a plant during the Depression and he used that money to pay off his mortgage.” Karen Cox

Ohio County Extension Agent

The garden calendar is free and available at every county extension office in the Mountain State.



It also contains recipes, a planting zone map, information on canning and freezing food and as always, the day by day calendar of what to plant, and when.



In Ohio County, you can pick up a garden calendar in the first floor lobby of the sheriff’s office.