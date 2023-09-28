CHARLESTON, W.VA.—Seven West Virginia farmers markets around West Virginia are growing and expanding thanks to new funding through the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.

The West Virginia Farmers Market Association, a nonprofit that helps advance farmers markets in the state, awarded seven “Mini Grants” ranging from $1,365 to $5,000 to help farmers markets boost their operations, marketing, and overall impact.

“These ‘Mini Grants’ can transform our small markets, who requested everything from coolers and freezers to point of sale systems,” said Holly Morgan, executive director of the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.

WVFMA Mini Grant recipients include:

1. Doddridge County Farmers Market – $5,000

2. Spencer Farmers Market – $4,310

3. Warwood Farmers Market – $4,050

4. New Roots Community Farm – $3,500

5. Pendleton County Farmers Market – $2,475

6. Honey Do Produce – $1,800

7. Charles Town Farmers Market – $1,365

The WVFMA Mini-Grant Program is funded by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Grants will be offered again next year, with an increased dollar amount. For more information, visit http://www.wvfarmers.org/.