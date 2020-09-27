West Virginia finds a new way to return unclaimed property

CHARLESTON, W.VA. (WTRF) — Unclaimed property continues to be a big subject and there’s recently been a big step in the discussion. WV State Treasurer John Perdue unveiled an enhanced unclaimed property management website.

Perdue says technology is evolving and the site will make it easier to return unclaimed money and property. People searching for unclaimed property can upload documents directly to the website and track a claim throughout the whole process.

The state returned a record amount of unclaimed property in the last year and Perdue says the website will help grow that number.

It really brings a big opportunity to return more unclaimed property to individuals all over this state and businesses and so forth. It’s been an exciting time, we’ve just set a record $17-million that we returned this past year and we just rolled this system out and make a big difference. John Perdue, West Virginia State Treasurer

Perdue says there is still $225-million of unclaimed property that needs to be returned in the State Treasurer’s Office.