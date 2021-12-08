West Virginia flood program being investigated by federal officials

An official says a program that helps people rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed in West Virginia’s 2016 flood has been under federal investigation.
A program director at the West Virginia Development Office revealed the investigation Monday to a Joint Legislative Committee.
Michelle Tharp Penaloza talked about the investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in response to a lawmaker’s question about why the program had stopped making progress.
Penaloza said federal officials found a need for corrective action in August and those state officials now comply with federal standards.