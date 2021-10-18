West Virginia gas prices continue to rise

For the third straight week, gas prices have risen in Northern West Virginia. The average price of gasoline is 12 cents higher at $3.255 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.255

Average price during the week of October 11, 2021 $3.137

Average price during the week of October 19, 2020 $2.205



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.299 Bridgeport

$3.284 Clarksburg

$3.265 Huntington

$3.298 Martinsburg

$3.149 Morgantown

$3.246 Parkersburg

$3.241 Weirton

$3.258 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

This week’s national average for a gallon of gasoline hit $3.32 which is five cents higher than last week. The primary driver of this surge remains the cost of crude oil, which is now closing daily above $80 a barrel. In August, the price of crude was in the low $60s per barrel.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), last week’s total domestic gasoline supply fell by 2 million barrels to 223.1 million barrels. Gasoline demand also fell from 9.43 million barrels per day to 9.19 million barrels per day, but the agency calculates it is still some 610,000 barrels per day above last year. Typically, softening demand should result in some easing of pump prices, but the higher cost for crude is keeping prices elevated. With more expensive oil prices, pump prices will follow suit because the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of the price of each gallon of gas.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 97 cents to settle at $82.28. Crude prices increased last week despite the EIA reporting that total domestic crude inventories increased by 6.1 million barrels to 427 million barrels last week. The current storage level is nearly 13 percent lower than the level at this same time last year. Given supply concerns, the market continues to bolster prices higher.