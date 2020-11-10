West Virginians paying less at the pump this week

(WTRF) – If you’re getting ready to fill up your gas tank, good news.

The price of gas in West Virginia keeps dropping.

AAA East Central reports the average price of gas in the Northern Panhandle is four cents lower this week at about $2.10 a gallon.

That’s slightly below the national average of $2.11 a gallon.

Last week’s average gas price in the Northern Panhandle was $2.14.

AAA also ranked gas prices in several locations in the Mountain State.

The cheapest gas was in Parkersburg at $1.94 per gallon. The most expensive was Martinsburg at $2.35.