West Virginia Gas Prices Higher; Some Gulf Refineries Still Offline

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is one cent higher at $3.022 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.022

Average price during the week of August 31, 2021 $3.019

Average price during the week of September 8, 2020 $2.275



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.049 Bridgeport

$3.006 Clarksburg

$2.951 Huntington

$3.153 Martinsburg

$2.909 Morgantown

$2.995 Parkersburg

$3.064 Weirton

$3.052 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

Following Labor Day weekend and the remnants of Hurricane Ida, the national gas price average has stabilized at $3.18, which is just 3 cents more expensive on the week. The storm took about 13% of U.S. refinery capacity offline and while there are no firm re-start dates, refineries are expected to be back online this month. For now, the downed production could put pressure on crude supplies and prices as the recovery and restoration process unfolds in the region.

Gasoline stock levels are currently at 227.2 million barrels, which is a healthy level. However, stock levels could tighten until refineries resume normal operations. Typically, a limitation on stocks would mean higher gas prices, but with demand expected to decrease going into the fall, price fluctuation should be minimal. Today’s national average is the same as last month, but 96 cents more than a year ago.

Historically, gas demand starts to decline in the fall as schools reopen and summer road trips end, which leads to less expensive gas prices. Despite the dip in demand, the national average is expected to remain above $3 per gallon especially as crude oil continues to price on the higher end.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.