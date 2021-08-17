West Virginia Gas Prices Increase; Demand Decreases Nationwide

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is four cents higher at $3.060 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.060

Average price during the week of August 9, 2021 $3.021

Average price during the week of August 17, 2020 $2.087



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.089 Bridgeport

$3.080 Clarksburg

$3.074 Huntington

$3.154 Martinsburg

$2.919 Morgantown

$3.042 Parkersburg

$3.015 Weirton

$3.103 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

New data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that gas demand and supply decreased. Moving from 9.78 million barrels per day to 9.43 million barrels per day last week, the latest demand measurement is 500,000 barrels per day lower than the rate at this time in 2019. Summer gas demand is likely softening as the school year starts and concerns about transmission of COVID-19 grow as infection rates continue to increase. Additionally, total domestic gas stocks declined by 1.3 million barrels to 227.5 million barrels.

Although the drop in demand has helped to minimize pump price increases and stabilize the national average, elevated crude prices continue to keep pump prices high as the end of summer draws near.

The national average has held steady at $3.18 for seven days after reaching its highest point so far this year. Today’s national average is a penny less than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago. During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing some much-needed relief to American drivers when they fill up this fall.