West Virginia Gas Prices Increase; National Average Highest of the Year

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is one cent higher at $3.021 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.021

Average price during the week of August 2, 2021 $3.019

Average price during the week of August 10, 2020 $2.089



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.009 Bridgeport

$3.005 Clarksburg

$2.991 Huntington

$3.156 Martinsburg

$2.878 Morgantown

$2.942 Parkersburg

$3.102 Weirton

$3.081 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

Crude oil prices dropped below $70 per barrel at the end of last week in reaction to concerns about the delta variant, growing COVID case numbers and the possibility of potential lockdowns. While crude is a little cheaper, gas prices are still positioned to remain high in August.

Today’s national average is $3.19, the most expensive gas price average of the year. Gas is $1.02 more than a year ago, a nickel more than a month ago and two cents more than a week ago. Pump prices fluctuated across the country last week with states seeing as much as a nine-cent jump to a seven-cent decrease. The variation in prices is partly attributed to the U.S. seeing an increase in demand and decrease in stocks, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest demand rate was 2% higher than the same time period in 2019, while gasoline stocks are about 1% below.

August can be a busy month at the pump with school starting and others taking last minute summer trips. AAA offers these daily driving tips to help save on gas: