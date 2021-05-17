West Virginia Gas Prices Rise; National Average Hits Six-Year High

Gas price is seen at a Mobil gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. Illinois motorists are paying the highest prices for gas of any state in the Midwest, according to AAA. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The average price of gasoline across Northern West Virginia is eight cents higher this week at $2.979 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $2.979

Average price during the week of May 10, 2021 $2.890

Average price during the week of May 18, 2020 $1.843



The following is a list of the average prices in several West Virginia locations:

$3.029 Bridgeport

$2.995 Clarksburg

$2.982 Huntington

$2.999 Martinsburg

$2.983 Morgantown

$2.938 Parkersburg

$2.927 Weirton

$2.976 Wheeling

Trend Analysis:

The national gas price average is the most expensive in six years at $3.04. Gas prices were expected to flirt with $3/gallon leading up to Memorial Day weekend, but last week’s shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline caused prices to spike weeks ahead of the holiday.

On the week, the national average jumped eight cents. States like Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, where the gasoline supply was strained due to the pipeline shutdown, saw prices jump as much as 21 cents in matter of days. With the pipeline back in operation and supply being restored, gas prices in these states and the national average have stabilized since the end of last week.

AAA forecasts 34 million Americans to take a road trip 50 miles or more from home from May 27 to May 31 to celebrate the unofficial kickoff to summer. That is a 52% increase compared to last summer, but nearly 9% below pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Regardless, motorists will be met with the most expensive gas prices since 2014.

Crude oil prices and gasoline demand will be two large factors in determining how expensive gas prices will be. At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $1.55 to settle at $65.37. Market optimism that crude demand will recover, despite an uptick in coronavirus infection rates in some countries, helped to lift prices last week. Prices could continue to climb this week if the market remains optimistic as vaccines continue to roll out.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.