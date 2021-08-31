West Virginia gets $1.2 million for HIV/Aids health care

CHENGDU, CHINA – DECEMBER 1: (CHINA OUT) A migrant worker wears a red ribbon during an event organized by the local government to promote HIV/AIDS knowledge among migrant workers on December 1, 2005 in Chengdu of Sichuan Province, southwest China. China has pledged to keep the number of people living with HIV/AIDS below 1.5 million by 2010, Health Minister Gao Qiang stated at a media conference. (Photo by China Photos/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $1,235,743 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White Part B Supplemental to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR). This funding will be used to improve the quality, availability, and organization of HIV health care and support services in West Virginia.

“I’m encouraged to see this funding coming to our state to improve the quality and organization of HIV-AIDS treatment in our communities,” Senator Capito said. “In the past year, we have seen HIV numbers increase in our state, underlying the importance for continued support and funding like this. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that helps increase the health and quality of life for people across West Virginia.”

“The drug epidemic has impacted every West Virginian and our communities and has also led to an increase in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS. I am pleased HHS is investing in West Virginia for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program, which will expand access to treatment and care across West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding to help West Virginia combat the drug epidemic and ensure healthcare access for all West Virginians,” Senator Manchin said.