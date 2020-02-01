West Virginia gets $131M in FEMA funds for flooded schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Gov. Jim Justice’s office says West Virginia is receiving more than $131 million to replace schools in Nicholas County that were destroyed by flooding in 2016.

The money comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to news release, it will be used to replace Summersville Middle School, Richwood Middle School, and Richwood High School.

Justice says in the release that he will “continue to fight to bring every resource possible to restore the areas ravaged by this disaster.”

The award also positions West Virginia to seek an adjustment that would allow it to pay only 10% of the cost of rebuilding schools in Kanawha and Nicholas Counties.

Latest Posts: