West Virginia gives Gov. Justice 70 % approval rating

CHARLESTON, WV – After poll results released by MBE Research showed that 70% of people approve of the job being done by Gov. Jim Justice, the Governor thanked West Virginians for the faith that they have placed in him.

“Since the day I walked in the door, all I’ve ever wanted was goodness for West Virginia and the incredible people who call this great state home,” Gov. Justice said. “In the time since, we’ve all pulled the rope together and a lot of people have put in a lot of licks. We’ve pushed the right buttons and, as a result, we’ve seen historic successes and record-setting achievements. We’re writing one of the greatest comeback stories of all time, and to have so much support from the public is incredible. These poll results show that people appreciate and believe in the work we’re doing, and are proud of the way we’ve lifted the state to heights that we have never seen before.”

Gov. Justice in a statement said he has led the Mountain State to a string of consistent budget surpluses by using his lifelong experience as a businessman to make West Virginia a more business-friendly state and by standing behind the energy industry. The Governor recently announced that the state’s year-to-date revenue surplus has already eclipsed $181 million just four months into the fiscal year.

West Virginia was recently named a Top 10 Travel Region in the world to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet; the only state to earn this prestigious distinction.

“What’s happening right now in West Virginia is unlike anything happening anywhere else in the country,” Gov. Justice said. “To me, what this approval number really shows is how good West Virginians are feeling about themselves. And, right now, people are dang proud to be from West Virginia. We can all walk around with our heads held high knowing we’re on the right track. There’s still a lot more we can do to help people. But it’s clear that West Virginia has all the faith in the world that we are going to do everything in our power to get the job done. And that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”