West Virginia Giving Away Guns During Vaccine Lottery

(WTRF)- During his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gave full details of West Virginia’s new vaccine incentive program.

‘Faster we get them across the finish line, the more money we save,’said Gov, Justice.

The vaccine lottery will run from June 20- August 4 and the drawings will be once a week.

The first lottery, on June 20 will consist of:

1 million dollar winner

2 full-ride scholarships to a West Virginia institute (12-25 years old)

2 custom out trucks

25-weekend getaways to WV parks

5-lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

5 custom hunting rifles

5 custom shotguns

West Virginia will give away 1 million dollar winner for 5 straight weeks.

The last lottery, on August will consist of 2 grand prize winners. 1 winner will win $ 1,588,000 and another winner will win $588,000.

To be eligible, you have to at least have been vaccinated with one shot.

A website to enter will be coming soon.

Gov. Justice said that the state is paying for the prizes.

West Virginia announced that 75 % of those 50 + in age are vaccinated in the Mountain State.