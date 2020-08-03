West Virginia gov extends county’s bar shutdown order

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has again extended an order closing all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest order is effective until Aug. 13. The county includes West Virginia University’s Morgantown campus. Monongalia County has reported at least 900 confirmed virus cases, by far the most in the state.

More than half of the county’s active cases are in the 20 to 29 age group. Statewide, there have been at least 6,850 confirmed virus cases and 117 deaths.

Gov. Justice will give his coronavirus briefing today at 11 AM.

