Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice announced that schools in five new counties across West Virginia are being added to the roster of participants in the state’s Communities In Schools program.

Communities in Schools works to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.

A total of 15 schools in Logan, Marshall, Monroe, Ohio, and Randolph counties will be the newest additions to the education initiative.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing Communities In Schools in our new counties this fall,” First Lady Justice said. “The CIS program has been an incredible success and all of that success starts with the people in this room.”

“It is unbelievable what everyone in this room is accomplishing with Communities In Schools,” Gov. Justice said. “When you have as much white hair as I do, you’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’m in our schools all the time. I’ve seen program after program. But there’s no program out there as impactful for our kids as Communities In Schools.”

The new CIS counties/schools announced:

Logan County

Chapmanville Intermediate

Chapmanville Middle

Chapmanville High

Marshall County

Washington Lands Elementary

Moundsville Middle

John Marshall High

Monroe County

Peterstown School

Mountain View

James Monroe High

Ohio County

Woodsdale Elementary

Triadelphia Middle

Wheeling Park High

Randolph County

Beverly Elementary

Elkins Middle

Elkins High

The Governor and First Lady started CIS in three counties in 2018. Now the program has expanded to 36 counties, serving well over 70,000 students in 186 schools across the state.

“We eventually want to get to the point where we can run across the finish line with CIS in all 55 counties in the state,” First Lady Justice said.