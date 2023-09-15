WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Human trafficking is a serious problem across the nation and right here in West Virginia.

Just this week, Governor Jim Justice announced the “You Can” initiative to bring awareness to human trafficking, which is a significantly underreported crime.

This new initiative encourages citizens to be a part of the solution – by learning the signs of human trafficking and reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement.

Here locally, the non-profit group Ignite Hope is working around the clock to increase awareness.

One of the most obvious signs of modern-day human trafficking is a victim’s lack of freedom to leave work or home, often seen being escorted or having little to no unsupervised conversations.

“Most people don’t think it happens here. So, the more that we can build awareness and what it looks like, then we can stop that. It is an unseen crime. If you suspect it, please don’t engage. Call your local law enforcement. Let them engage. We don’t want anybody to be at risk for any violence that could happen for a trafficker to come after them. Be smart. Take care of yourself if you do suspect it. Call your local law enforcement. You can always call the YWCA here in Wheeling. You can call one of the tip lines that the governor has come out with.” Heather Lapp | Chief Strategic Officer, YWCA

Lapp says many victims of modern-day human trafficking will not seek help on their own out of fear of being stigmatized.

She says victims can be any age, race, gender and come from any socioeconomic background.