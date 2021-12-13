West Virginia Governor must pay $2.5M for environmental violations; Judge says

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has lost another court ruling over his coal companies’ environmental violations.

A federal judge in Virginia has ruled Southern Coal Corp. and two dozen other companies must pay $2.5 million.

That’s for in penalties at mine sites in Tennessee.

A joint filing by the U.S. Department of Justice, Alabama and Tennessee says the company violated a 2016 agreement for environment clean up.

The agreement, known as a consent decree, required the Justice companies to pay $900,000 in civil penalties to resolve more than 23,000 water pollution violations.

