West Virginia Governor provides update on Babydog after testing positive for COVID-19

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s dog named “Babydog” from his press briefing on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 (Courtesy: Gov. Jim Justice)

On Wednesday night, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice provided a health update on his COVID status, he also gave an update on Babydog.

According to the Governors’s release, Babydog is showing ‘no signs of illness and maintains her healthy appetite.’

Those wondering, pets can get COVID-19.

The FDA says ‘The virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals including pets in some situations, mostly during close contact. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets and other animals.’

The CDC says that pets can get serious illnesses from infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, but this is extremely rare.

Gov. Justice’s second confirmatory PCR test Wednesday night was positive and he continues to experience moderate symptoms which continue to make him feel unwell.

First Lady Cathy Justice is still negative and Gov. Justice’s office staff all tested negative Wednesday.