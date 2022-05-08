WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — After days of rain, the sun finally came back out.

Hopefully, you enjoyed some of the recent nice weather.

As we approach the warmer months and are heading towards the end of the pandemic, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice encourages people to go outdoors.

This dreaded killer is still with us, but we’ve got to live our lives and we can manage this killer from where people don’t die. If people would just follow through and we want to be respectful of their wishes but follow through with their booster shots or whatever like that. It’ll just help protect more of us and natural immunity is really kicking in and helping. I say go enjoy life. I mean, let’s get back to life. Gov. Jim Justice, (R) W.Va.

The Mountain State is known for its countless outdoor activities, and he says our national parks are ready for visitors.