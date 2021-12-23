West Virginia Governor says nobody can understand the Democratic party

On Wednesday, West Virginia Govenor Jim Justice was ‘Fox News Primetime‘ where he discussed Senator Joe Manchin switching parties and Bette Midler.

Bette Midler calls West Virginia illiterate and poor in response to Manchin

“The party that he (Manchin) is in now nobody can understand. I mean, that’s all there is to it,” he said. “If you look at what is happening with President Biden, look at what is going on with the border. Look what happened in Afghanistan. Look what’s going on with crime and look at the explosion — the explosion of inflation that’s eating all of our lives right now,” said Gov. Justice.

Gov. Justice was once a member of the Democratic party until 2017 when he switched to a Republican.

Gov. Justice also stood up for Sen. Manchin and defended his vote

“From the standpoint of what Sen. Manchin did, he stepped up and echoed the people of West Virginia,” he added. “The people of West Virginia are hard-working people. The people of West Virginia know what this country is founded around. It’s not founded around socialism.”

Regarding the actress Bette Midler, who called people from the state of West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung-out,” Gov Justice said what Midler said was “intolerable” and ‘there’s no call for it,In all honesty, it’s not tolerated — just period’

During his press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Justice called Midler a ‘New York Hollywood elite’