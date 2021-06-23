West Virginia grandmother faces child neglect charges after deputies find her high with an infant in her care

ELKINS, W.Va. — An Elkins grandmother is facing charges after Randolph County sheriff’s deputies found her under the influence of drugs with an infant in a stroller.

On June 22, deputies saw a man and woman pushing a stroller, with an infant child, along the southbound lane of the Beverly Five Lane, and when the man saw law enforcement, he “turned abruptly and headed toward Plantation Plaza,” and the female followed soon after, deputies said.

CPS was contacted to take custody of the infant, and the two suspects were located near the old Anytime Fitness location, and both “appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” according to the complaint.

Jessica Knox

One of the suspects, Jessica Knox, 44, of Elkins, “had issues staying focused for extended amounts of time,” and also “struggled with keeping her head upright and appeared to be unsteady standing,” deputies said.

After giving Knox her Miranda statement, Knox stated that “she had ‘snorted meth’ at” 11 a.m., and that “she would ‘most likely have Suboxone in her system,’ as well” because she ‘snorted Suboxone the night before,’ according to the complaint.

Knox consented to a voluntary blood test, and while being given standard field sobriety tests, Knox “showed multiple times of impairment,” deputies said.

Knox has been charged with child neglect with risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $3,000 bond.