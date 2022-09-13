CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night.

This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.

$125 million of this revenue will go towards secondary road surfacing, and the remaining $25 million will go towards new road equipment.

District 6 District Engineer, Tony Clark, says that Hancock, Brooke, Marshall, Ohio, Tyler, and Wetzel Counties are receiving around $8 million all together for 40 different routes.

”In addition to trying to spread the money out as evenly as possible, we tried to select routes from a lowly traveled route, that hardly anybody drives on, but we just can never devote money there, to some routes that have more traffic. As with any influx of funding that we get, it just helps us to get our roads in that much better shape. We’re able to pave routes that we just, frankly, wouldn’t be able to pave for several years.“ Tony Clark – District 6 Engineer WV Department of Highways

Tony also says that they have started work in a few of these counties already.

Just a few examples of the paving approved includes Marshall County resurfacing of Route 2: Hog Run to Washington Lands and Route 250: Blairs Ridge to McCreary’s Ridge.

In Wetzel County, resurfacing is approved on Route 20: Porters Falls to Slim Chance, Route 180: Tyler County Line to Cider Run, and Route 7: Knob Fork to Windy Ridge.