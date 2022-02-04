West Virginia has a new COVID variant and it’s in Ohio County

During his Friday media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced there is a new coronavirus variant in West Virginia.

Gov.Justice said the new variant, Omicron 2 is in two West Virginia counties: Ohio and Berkeley.

Dr. Clay Marsh and Gov. Justice said the Omicron 2 is a stealth variant of Omicron.

According to Dr. Clasy Marsh, the new variant is ‘not so much worse’ but just has ‘different properties.’

Regarding the new variant, Dr. Marsh said that it doesn’t spread as easily but has become the dominant variant in multiple counties.

This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.