West Virginia has its first Black male in the state senate: Owens Brown

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia NAACP President Owens Brown is officially stepping into another role as West Virginia Senator.

Brown’s been in the public-eye since the late-70s. He’s worked in a number of groups, committees, and task forces, and now he’s making history.

This title makes Owens Brown the first African American male to serve in the State Senate in over two decades. But that’s not all. He’s also now the first-ever male African American in the State Senate after replacing William Ihlenfeld who’s taking over as our district Attorney.

Brown has accomplished a lot over the last several decades. He’s certainly a familiar face in the Ohio Valley. Brown is originally from Wheeling, and during his time with the West Virginia Education Association, he’s spent a great deal of time in the first district: the same district he will be representing. That district covers Brooke, Hancock, and Ohio Counties and part of Marshall.

Brown says he can’t wait to hold such a high honor, and hopes to have a great run.

Being State Senator is a very important job. There’s a lot of responsibility to be a State Senator in West Virginia, especially at this time with so much going on with redistricting and the COVID crisis. These are thing we will have to deal with with the State Legislature. Owens Brown, newly appointed West Virginia Senator

Brown also hopes to stop people from leaving the area, both locally and across the state. He says it’s costing us jobs and entrepreneurs.

While in office, Brown hopes to do a good job for those in the first district. He won’t take over until next week.