West Virginia has record high ICU and confirmed COVID ventilator cases

On Wednesday, West Virginia reached a record high of confirmed cases hospitalized (ICU) and confirmed cases hospitalized on a ventilator.

According to the DHHR, 252 people are confirmed to be in the ICU in West Virginia, of those 252 people 24 are vaccinated and 228 are unvaccinated.

Currently, 132 people in West Virginia are hospitalized on a ventilator. 11 of the 132 are vaccinated with 121 unvaccinated.

West Virginia reported 1,352 cases on Wednesday with 18 deaths since the last update on Tuesday.

There are currently 22,215 active COVID cases in West Virginia