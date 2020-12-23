West Virginia has the 11th most female business owners in the US

Triadelphia, WV (WTRF)- The percentage of women entrepreneurs in West Virginia has shot up, and it’s already passed most other states in the country.

We’re living in a state with the 11th highest percentage of women businesses owners in the US, according to a recent study.

“I’m kind of impressed. I think that speaks volumes for women who are even contemplating going into business for themselves.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Even Nini Zadrozny herself is a business owner.

Only 40% of all business owners are just like her, which amounts to more than $21,000 women business owners in just West Virginia alone.

“Well women need to follow their dream, see what’s in their heart. That’s how I did it.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

What was only a passion of Zadronzy’s turned into a reality 26 years ago, and she’s been running the business ever since.

Still, more men than women do what she does. The Census Bureau finds just 38.4% of all business owners are women in the nation, which isn’t a surprise to Zadronzy.

“It still seems like it’s a man’s world, but woman are stepping up to the plate, politically and in the business world” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

But Zadronzy has faith it’ll even out over the years.

“It can only get better. Women are powerful.” Nini Zadrozny, owner of Nini’s Treasures

Even the study itself has seen growth.

The study finds the share of women business ownership has increased by several percentage points over the last decade. It’s gone from 35% in 2010 to 38% in 2019.

Researchers say women business owners are becoming more common, and Zadronzy has advice for anyone who would like to start a business.