West Virginia health officials reveal county of confirmed Omicron case

The CDC made the announcement shortly after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified the omicron variant, or B.1.1.529, as a Variant of Concern. (Getty Images)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed that the first case of Omicron has been detected in Marion County.

Health officials say the patient was an unvaccinated resident of Marion County.

The DHHR provided no other information on the matter.

“We know that the Omicron variant has been here, and now it’s starting to grow in West Virginia like other places,” said State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “We have never experienced a form of COVID-19 that can spread as rapidly as the Omicron variant, and the Omicron variant is a bit different than Delta in that it appears to be about twice as infectious inside of families and about three times as infectious overall. It also seems to be able to infect people who have been either previously infected with another form of COVID-19 or people that have been vaccinated but not boosted.”

“The truth is that we need to pay particular attention because the Omicron variant is a worse form of COVID-19 than we’ve seen before related to its ability to spread person to person,” Dr. Marsh continued. “Given our vulnerable population and given what’s going on around the rest of the country, we are in the bullseye, right now, of a very, very large storm that could be coming right at us and at our hospitals and our communities and our citizens.”

2.9 percent of all coronavirus cases in the United States are of the Omicron variant, said Dr. Clay Marsh.

Dr. Marsh also said the Omicron variant is three times more infectious than the Delta variant