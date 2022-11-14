MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — High schools all across the Mountain State offer a number of excellent academic programs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But helping students prepare for life after graduation is also a major goal. Cameron High School was one of 38 West Virginia schools recognized for doing just that.

Cameron was honored with a “Champion of College Access and Success” award.

It’s given out annually to principals, counselors and staff for their efforts in helping students plan for higher education and training after high school. Officials at Cameron say they hold a number of programs and workshops throughout the year aimed at college application and research.

” We talk about post-secondary options, military. We bring in recruiters. We bring in guest speakers and admission representatives from the different colleges, just to get students aware of the opportunities that are out there. “ – Kelly Pettit – Counselor, Cameron High School

Thirty-eight is the largest number of schools to receive the award.



Hundred High School and Tyler Consolidated also received recognition.