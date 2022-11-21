CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The thoughts of the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) are with a flagger struck by a car on Monday morning, the agency said in a press release.

The flagger was struck at about 8:30 a.m. in Raleigh County and was treated for minor injuries.

The WVDOH says it takes work zone safety very seriously and urges motorists to be extra vigilant when road work is going on.

“It’s a constant reminder of the importance of staying alert when navigating through a work zone,” said Scott Eplin, Assistant Deputy Secretary of Transportation.

With work continuing in all 55 counties across the state, the West Virginia Division of Highways and the West Virginia Department of Transportation remind the public of the importance of keeping everyone safe in work zones by keeping “Heads up; phones down!”



