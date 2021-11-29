West Virginia hospital, striking union set to resume negotiations

Negotiations are set to resume for striking maintenance and service workers at a West Virginia hospital.

Representatives for Cabell Huntington Hospital and more than 900 members of the Service Employees International Union District 1999 are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Tuesday.

Union members went on strike in early November after their contract with the hospital expired.

Hospital human resources director Molly Frick said union members are being asked to begin paying health insurance premiums.

The latest offer also includes 3% average annual wage increases, increased shift differentials, an enhanced uniform allowance and continued automatic annual contributions to eligible employees’ retirement accounts.