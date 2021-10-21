West Virginia hospital workers give notice of possible strike

Unrecognizable woman prepares for her annual breast exam, mammogram from her gynocologist doctor at hospital or clinic. Or woman wearing hospital gown prepares for medical procedure. Women’s health, issues; breast cancer awareness. A blank wooden countertop in foreground for your object placement.

Maintenance and service union workers at a West Virginia hospital have given notice that they intend to strike if a new contract isn’t reached soon.

News outlets report the Service Employees International Union voted Wednesday in favor of giving a 10-day strike notice to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Union officials said in a statement that “workers are fighting for quality care, safe staffing, wages that allow them to provide for their families and health insurance coverage.”

Cabell Huntington Human Resources Director Molly Frick says the hospital will continue “good faith negotiations in order to reach a fair and equitable agreement.”